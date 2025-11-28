Arunachal SEC introduces on-the-spot voting facility for personnel engaged in civic poll duty

ITANAGAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) has, for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh, introduced on-the-spot voting facility for personnel engaged in poll duty for the upcoming municipal elections, instead of exercising their franchise through postal ballots.

According to an order issued by SEC secretary Taru Talo on Thursday, the polling personnel, hailing from Itanagar and Pasighat – where the civic polls will be held – will have to apply for the facility to their respective municipal returning officer at least three days before the scheduled polling date, and attach a copy of the election duty appointment order.

The MRO, after verifying the identity and appointment order of the personnel, will mark the voter's name on the electoral roll and provide a ballot paper for on-the-spot voting.

The order allows the MRO to fix the date, time, and place for casting the vote and mandates that contesting candidates, their election agents, or authorised representatives be informed and remain present during the voting.

Voters would cast their ballots either by sealing the ballot paper in an envelope given to the MRO or using the ballot box procedure under the Election Duty Certificate (EDC).

The MRO will retain the counterfoil of the ballot paper in a sealed cover for security and transparency, the order stated.