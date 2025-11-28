Assam minister Bimal Borah suggests ‘detention room’ in Assembly complex for suspended MLAs

GUWAHATI: An Assam minister on Friday raised the pitch for a “detention room” within the Assembly complex to prevent suspended MLAs from going out.

Speaking in the House during the ongoing Winter Session, cabinet minister Bimal Borah made this unusual suggestion to Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

“I have a suggestion. During Assembly proceedings, some members tend to create a disruptive atmosphere. You suspend them but they misinterpret their suspension before the media outside,” Borah told the Speaker.

“Therefore, a room should be set up within the Assembly premises to keep the members after suspension so that they cannot go outside,” Borah suggested.

The Speaker said he would examine the suggestion.

Borah made the suggestion after Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended for interrupting proceedings in the House.