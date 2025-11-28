At 77 feet, PM Modi unveils world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet tall bronze statue of Lord Ram -- world’s tallest statue of the deity -- in Goa, as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations.

Modi also visited the temple in the mutt, located in Partagali, South Goa.

The mutt is among India's oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural, and social contributions and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community.

Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has made Lord Ram's statue, Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said, adding this is the world's tallest statue of Lord Ram.

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi after participating in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at the Sri Krishna Matha.

He also inaugurated the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicated the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Lord Krishna.