Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries to get free treatment up to Rs 15 lakh in Jharkhand

RANCHI: All 64 lakh beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana will now get free treatment facilities up to Rs 15 lakh in Jharkhand.

According to State Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, Rs 5 lakh will be provided under the Ayushman Bharat Yojna and additional Rs 10 lakh will be given under the Mukhyamantri Abuja swastya Suraksha Yojana.

While speaking during a programme organised in Ranchi on Thursday, Ansari said that the state government will soon issue digital cards to all cardholders, making the treatment process faster and easier.

“All Ayushman card holders in Jharkhand will now be provided with digital cards, which will provide beneficiaries with faster and simpler procedures, transparent health services and hassle-free treatment in hospitals. The state government is also working actively towards providing health security up to Rs15 lakh,” said Irfan Ansari.

The minister also warned private hospitals that action will be taken if they withhold dead-bodies of the patient who pass away during treatment.

“Incidents of withholding dead-bodies after the death of a patient are inhuman. Any private hospital that indulges in such activities will be immediately sealed,” said Ansari.

“Running a hospital is not just a business, but an act of service,” he added.