BMC issues stop-work notices to 53 construction sites as Mumbai battles worsening air quality

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it has issued stop-work notices to 53 construction sites for contributing to air pollution, as the city grapples with deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI).

The civic body on Thursday also directed that the air pollution guidelines it had laid down should be followed strictly. These include installing sensors to monitor AQI that remain operational all the time.

Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (city), warned of strict action if AQI sensors were found to be non-operational.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court said the authorities cannot blame ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia for the air pollution in India's financial capital, as the AQI has been poor for a long time.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was urged to take up the hearing of a bunch of pleas from 2023 on the issue of air pollution in the city.

Senior counsels Darius Khambata and Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for the petitioners, said the AQI in the city has been consistently poor and above 300 this month.

Additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan said air pollution has worsened due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia two days ago.

The court, however, did not entertain the argument.

"Even before this eruption, if one stepped out, visibility was poor beyond 500 metres," the court said.