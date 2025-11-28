CBI arrests assistant professor in escalating UKSSSC paper leak probe

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an assistant professor who acted as a key conspirator in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level recruitment paper leak, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The accused, identified as Suman, an assistant professor at Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya in Tehri Garhwal, was taken into custody alongside two others, Mohd Khalid and his sister Sabiha. The arrests mark a deepening of the probe into the leak that forced the cancellation of the crucial examination.

The CBI took over the investigation after the Uttarakhand government recommended a central probe amid widespread student agitations that followed the leak.

"The assistant professor was arrested on Friday, and will be produced before the designated court after a medical examination," a CBI spokesperson confirmed in a formal statement.

Sources within the agency said Professor Suman’s alleged involvement surfaced during the scrutiny of digital evidence obtained from Khalid and Sabiha, who were apprehended earlier.