CBI arrests assistant professor in escalating UKSSSC paper leak probe

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an assistant professor who acted as a key conspirator in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level recruitment paper leak, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.
The accused, identified as Suman, an assistant professor at Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya in Tehri Garhwal, was taken into custody alongside two others, Mohd Khalid and his sister Sabiha. The arrests mark a deepening of the probe into the leak that forced the cancellation of the crucial examination.
The CBI took over the investigation after the Uttarakhand government recommended a central probe amid widespread student agitations that followed the leak.
"The assistant professor was arrested on Friday, and will be produced before the designated court after a medical examination," a CBI spokesperson confirmed in a formal statement.
Sources within the agency said Professor Suman’s alleged involvement surfaced during the scrutiny of digital evidence obtained from Khalid and Sabiha, who were apprehended earlier.
Preliminary findings indicate a troubling modus operandi. Officials stated that Suman assisted Khalid by solving portions of the leaked question paper, which was reportedly obtained via Khalid’s sister. The solved answers were then sent to Khalid, who was appearing as a candidate in the examination.
"The interrogation and analysis of mobile phone data strongly indicated Suman’s direct assistance in disseminating the leaked content," an official privy to the investigation noted.
The controversy erupted in October when three pages of the graduate-level recruitment exam paper were leaked from a centre in Haridwar, triggering widespread outrage among unemployed youth across the state.
More than one lakh candidates had competed for just 416 vacant posts, making the integrity of the exam especially critical. The perceived scale of malpractice prompted sustained protests led by the Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh.
The state government’s decision to transfer the sensitive case to the CBI came in response to persistent public demands for an impartial and thorough investigation. The arrest of a serving academic now points to a potentially more organised network behind the leak rather than isolated incidents.
The CBI is expected to reveal further details as the accused are presented before the court.