Corbett reserve hits saturation as Uttarakhand’s tiger population boom sparks ecological concerns

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, long regarded as a sanctuary for the Royal Bengal Tiger, is entering a crucial new phase in its conservation journey as fresh data suggests the state is nearing its maximum biological carrying capacity for tigers. Experts are now reassessing the ecological limits of its diverse terrains.

The latest Tiger Estimation Report 2023 presents a compelling picture, Uttarakhand remains firmly positioned among the top three states in the country for significant tiger population growth.

This achievement becomes even more noteworthy given the state’s limited geographical area, much of which is mountainous and poses unique conservation challenges compared to the vast plains that characterise other tiger habitats.

The official tiger count stands at an impressive 560 across the state. The lion’s share of this success belongs to the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), which now hosts a record-breaking 260 tigers, making it the most densely populated tiger reserve in the country.

"If we subtract Corbett’s population, we are still left with approximately 300 tigers residing in other protected areas and forest corridors within Uttarakhand," said a senior official from the State Forest Department, speaking on condition of anonymity. "For a state of our size, this residual number is exceptionally strong and speaks volumes about our habitat management."

Corbett’s success has also created a noticeable shift in the tiger landscape in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Experts observe a significant spillover effect as tigers disperse from CTR through the Terai grasslands into protected zones further east.