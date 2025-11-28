Delhi traders try to cremate mannequin to claim insurance money, arrested in UP

HAPUR: Two Delhi-based traders were arrested here after they allegedly tried to cremate a mannequin instead of a human body as part of an elaborate plot to fraudulently claim insurance money worth Rs 50 lakh to pay a debt, police said on Friday.

The bizarre sequence unfolded when four men arrived in a Haryana-registered car with what they claimed was a corpse. They bought ghee and other items required for the last rites and quietly placed the "body" on a pyre.

However, their nervous behaviour caught the attention of Nitin, a municipal employee present at the cremation ghat.

When he pulled the sheet covering the "body", he found that it was actually a mannequin on the pyre. He immediately alerted the municipal authorities, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the car of the accused along with three mannequins.