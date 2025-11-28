'Give us security and if we fail, take the state back': J&K CM Omar urges Centre to restore statehood

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated his demand for the immediate restoration of statehood, saying “security should be handed to the elected government and if we fail, take the State back”.
Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the National Conference’s two-day working committee meeting, CM Omar said, “They link the Pahalgam and Delhi blast attacks with statehood denial to J&K. But how is the elected government responsible for it?”
He maintained that any recent security lapses were not the responsibility of the elected government, adding, “You give us security and then see. Had these attacks taken place when we were responsible for security… I was CM for six years and there were no Pahalgam or Delhi-type attacks.”
“You give us responsibility and then see. If we fail, then take the State. The Parliament is with you and you can make it Union territory again,” the Chief Minister said.
CM Omar added that the assurance on restoring statehood was not made only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but to the entire country. “The promises made in Parliament were not only meant for J&K people but for the whole country. The Supreme Court was assured that statehood restoration is a three-stage process, delimitation, election and restoration of statehood. Two steps have taken place; why delay the third step?”
Calling for an end to the confusion over what he described as a “dual power system” in J&K, he said, “Follow the J&K Reorganisation Act in letter and spirit, but it is not happening. We are not going beyond our limits, but interference is made in our limit.”
He reiterated that the separation of powers must be respected and statehood restored without further delay.
The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the Central government would not renege on promises made in Parliament. “I believe that the Central government is not so deceitful that it will backtrack from its promises. Otherwise, they should say that they are punishing J&K people because there is no BJP government. Then we will accept it.”
Since assuming power in October last year, CM Omar has consistently pressed for the return of statehood. In his first cabinet meeting, the Omar government passed a resolution seeking its immediate restoration.
He has handed over copies of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Central leaders, but there has been no progress so far.
Meanwhile, the ruling NC’s two-day working committee meeting, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah, passed seven resolutions pledging to fulfil poll promises. The committee reaffirmed its “principled fight” for the restoration of J&K’s special status, urged the Central government to immediately restore statehood to J&K, condemned the Delhi blast and extended support to the Omar government.