'Give us security and if we fail, take the state back': J&K CM Omar urges Centre to restore statehood

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated his demand for the immediate restoration of statehood, saying “security should be handed to the elected government and if we fail, take the State back”.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the National Conference’s two-day working committee meeting, CM Omar said, “They link the Pahalgam and Delhi blast attacks with statehood denial to J&K. But how is the elected government responsible for it?”

He maintained that any recent security lapses were not the responsibility of the elected government, adding, “You give us security and then see. Had these attacks taken place when we were responsible for security… I was CM for six years and there were no Pahalgam or Delhi-type attacks.”

“You give us responsibility and then see. If we fail, then take the State. The Parliament is with you and you can make it Union territory again,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Omar added that the assurance on restoring statehood was not made only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but to the entire country. “The promises made in Parliament were not only meant for J&K people but for the whole country. The Supreme Court was assured that statehood restoration is a three-stage process, delimitation, election and restoration of statehood. Two steps have taken place; why delay the third step?”