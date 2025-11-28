Hindu neighbour gifts land after Muslim journalist's house demolished by authorities in Jammu

In a heart-warming display of compassion, a Hindu resident of Jammu, Kuldip Sharma gifted five marlas of land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing soon after the latter's home was demolished on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration demolished the home of Daing alleging that it had been built on encroached land.

However Daing claimed that the demolition of his house was an act of retaliation for his reporting.

Daing, who runs the digital news portal Nees Seher India, recently linked a police officer to suspected narcotics smugglers arrested in a major cross-border drug trafficking case, according to a report.

The demolition has left Daing’s elderly parents, his wife, and their three children homeless.

Meanwhile, moved by the heart-rending visuals of the demolition and the family pleading with officials to give them more time, the Hindu neighbour, in an act of kindness, came forward to help the family.

“I have gifted 5 marlas of land to Arfaz. I have made proper revenue documents for it. I have got it registered,” said Kuldip Sharma. “It is my land, and I am giving it as a gift to my brother so that he does not remain helpless.”

According to Sharma, he was deeply moved after watching the distressing scenes of the demolition of the house.

“I was shaken by their plight and decided to help the family,” he said.

“I have said that even if I have to beg, I will help rebuild his home. Whatever happens his home will be rebuilt,” vowed Sharma.