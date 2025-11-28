Hindu neighbour gifts land after Muslim journalist's house demolished by authorities in Jammu

In a heart-warming display of compassion, a Hindu resident of Jammu, Kuldip Sharma gifted five marlas of land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing soon after the latter's home was demolished on Thursday.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration demolished the home of Daing alleging that it had been built on encroached land.
However Daing claimed that the demolition of his house was an act of retaliation for his reporting.
Daing, who runs the digital news portal Nees Seher India, recently linked a police officer to suspected narcotics smugglers arrested in a major cross-border drug trafficking case, according to a report.
The demolition has left Daing’s elderly parents, his wife, and their three children homeless.
Meanwhile, moved by the heart-rending visuals of the demolition and the family pleading with officials to give them more time, the Hindu neighbour, in an act of kindness, came forward to help the family.
“I have gifted 5 marlas of land to Arfaz. I have made proper revenue documents for it. I have got it registered,” said Kuldip Sharma. “It is my land, and I am giving it as a gift to my brother so that he does not remain helpless.”
According to Sharma, he was deeply moved after watching the distressing scenes of the demolition of the house.
“I was shaken by their plight and decided to help the family,” he said.
“I have said that even if I have to beg, I will help rebuild his home. Whatever happens his home will be rebuilt,” vowed Sharma.
In a gesture of solidarity with family, Sharma said, “They demolished his house built on 3 marlas. I have given him 5 marlas. If they demolish this too, I will give 10 marlas of land. Please don’t oppress people. His family and small children are now on the road”.
“We are living in this country and yet we have been made homeless,” he added.
“Our communal harmony will never end. We will support him. There will be more like me,” he affirmed.
His daughter, Tania Sharma, expressed immense pride in her father’s decision.
“The step taken by my father is commendable. I believe people of J&K should come together to support families who lose their homes in these demolition drives,” she said.
The overwhelming community support has brought relief to the affected family.
Arfaz’s father said he felt energized by the solidarity shown by people of Jammu.
“I don’t have any tension now because the people of Jammu are with us. We have unity here. Since yesterday, thousands of people have extended support and made efforts to stand with us and help us,” he said.
Earlier, speaking to The Telegraph, Daing said teams from the Jammu Development Authority showed up with four bulldozers and nearly 700–800 security personnel to demolish his house, which he believes clearly indicates that the demolition was driven by motives other than alleged encroachment.
Daing said he was not allowed to make phone calls during the operation and was roughed up when he tried to object. “If you have to destroy it, do it, but allow me to do my job as a journalist,” he told reporters.
Video footage showed police preventing him from filming a live commentary as the house was reduced to rubble.
“They want to teach journalists and social activists a lesson — anyone who works sincerely,” Daing said. “If you are a sycophant, you are safe. If you show the truth, this is what happens.”
Officials, however, maintain that the house was an encroachment and that the demolition was part of a broader anti-encroachment campaign.
Daing disputes this, saying his family had lived on the property for 40 years and had never been served any notice. He called the action “selective,” noting that only his home was targeted. The Hindu quoted him saying: “Earlier, my house in Bathindi was demolished. I put up a brave face and shifted to my parents’ house. Now this house too has been demolished. It existed for more than 40 years. Is my house the only illegal one in the entire Jammu city?”
The move sparked widespread criticism. Civil society members questioned why Daing’s home was singled out while several high-profile politicians accused of occupying state land faced no action.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ravindra Raina claimed that the Lt Governor's administration was not involved in the demolition.
Raina, who visited the family to express solidarity with them, said he talked to Lt Governor Sinha and the latter told him none of the official from his administration has issued order on use of bulldozers for demolitions.
However, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said officials appointed by Raj Bhavan, on their own, without taking permission from the elected government or taking the concerned minister into confidence are using bulldozers.
“Such actions clearly suggest an attempt to embarrass and undermine the elected government. We have been stressing that field staff in every department must be appointed with the government’s approval. You can appoint Commissioner Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretary but CEOs of development authorities and revenue staff must be appointed by the elected government,” he said. “Unfortunately, officers are being on these posts without any consultation with us, and then these officers on dictation from somewhere else use bulldozers to demolish houses of people”.
“All this is being done under a conspiracy. A particular community is being targeted,” he said.
Referring to a demolition of a house in Jammu, Omar questioned why only one person had been targeted if illegal occupation was the real concern.
He said he had sought a full list of all JDA land under alleged illegal occupation across Jammu. “I want to see why this one individual was targetted. Is his religion the reason behind it? It cannot be that only one plot of land is illegally occupied in all of Jammu”.
(With additional inputs from TNIE Online Desk)