IED blast in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest kills minor girl, injures two women

RANCHI: A minor girl was killed and two women were seriously injured in an alleged IED blast in the Saranda jungles of West Singhbhum on Friday evening. The incident occurred between Kolbanga and Bindikiri villages under the Jaraikela Police Station limits.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the incident. “Three women had gone into the jungles to collect dried leaves and firewood, during which IED blast took place claiming the life of a young woman while two others were seriously injured,” said the SP. The deceased is being identified, and the age is yet to be determined, he added.

Those who were injured include Shalini Kandulna (30) and Birsi Ghanwar (35). They were immediately taken to the Manoharpur Community Health Centre, where they were given first aid and then referred to a higher centre for better treatment.

Villagers also asserted that the incident occurred when the women had gone into the forest to collect firewood and dry leaves. A loud explosion was heard, prompting locals to evacuate the injured, they said.