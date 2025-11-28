Indo-Pacific, Global South countries see India as reliable partner: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s economic growth, technological capabilities and principled foreign policy have positioned it as “a voice of balance and responsibility in the changing global environment”, with countries across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South “viewing us as a reliable partner”.

He was speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue organised in New Delhi on Friday on the theme ‘Reform to Transform – Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat’.

Rajnath Singh asserted that “India is shaping global discussions of today with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy and confidence rooted in civilisational values, and the global trust it has earned is due to the path-breaking reforms, and its consistent stand for respect of sovereignty of nations and rules-based order.”

The Defence Minister emphasised that geopolitical uncertainty and challenges such as terrorism, cross-border support to extremist elements, attempts to alter the status quo, maritime pressures and information warfare require constant vigilance and clarity of purpose, making reforms a strategic necessity rather than a choice.

He said reforms strengthen the adaptability of institutions, enhance the agility of the Armed Forces and give the nation the confidence to shape its own destiny.

“We are strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support security and connectivity. We are modernising our forces through new platforms, technologies and structures. We are reforming procurement processes to ensure speed, transparency and accountability," he said.

"Through Aatmanirbharta, we are building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry and reduces external dependencies. We are investing in start-ups, deep-tech capabilities and R&D that will shape the battlefields of the future. We are ensuring that the interests and welfare of our soldiers, veterans and their families remain central to our decision-making,” stated Rajnath Singh.