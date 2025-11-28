Indo-Pacific, Global South countries see India as reliable partner: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s economic growth, technological capabilities and principled foreign policy have positioned it as “a voice of balance and responsibility in the changing global environment”, with countries across the Indo-Pacific and the Global South “viewing us as a reliable partner”.
He was speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue organised in New Delhi on Friday on the theme ‘Reform to Transform – Sashakt, Surakshit aur Viksit Bharat’.
Rajnath Singh asserted that “India is shaping global discussions of today with a sense of responsibility, strategic autonomy and confidence rooted in civilisational values, and the global trust it has earned is due to the path-breaking reforms, and its consistent stand for respect of sovereignty of nations and rules-based order.”
The Defence Minister emphasised that geopolitical uncertainty and challenges such as terrorism, cross-border support to extremist elements, attempts to alter the status quo, maritime pressures and information warfare require constant vigilance and clarity of purpose, making reforms a strategic necessity rather than a choice.
He said reforms strengthen the adaptability of institutions, enhance the agility of the Armed Forces and give the nation the confidence to shape its own destiny.
“We are strengthening border and maritime infrastructure to support security and connectivity. We are modernising our forces through new platforms, technologies and structures. We are reforming procurement processes to ensure speed, transparency and accountability," he said.
"Through Aatmanirbharta, we are building a defence industrial ecosystem that encourages innovation, supports industry and reduces external dependencies. We are investing in start-ups, deep-tech capabilities and R&D that will shape the battlefields of the future. We are ensuring that the interests and welfare of our soldiers, veterans and their families remain central to our decision-making,” stated Rajnath Singh.
Advocating that resilience is as important as capability, the Minister said a resilient India can absorb shocks, adapt quickly and continue moving forward irrespective of circumstances.
He described the Armed Forces as the strongest pillar of the nation’s resilience, stressing that their capability, readiness, restraint and firmness allow India to deal with neighbourhood challenges while contributing to regional stability.
“India believes in peace and dialogue, but when it comes to the sovereignty and security of the people, we do not compromise,” he said.
Rajnath Singh added that the contribution of the Armed Forces goes far beyond defending the borders. “Our Armed Forces bring stability where it is needed most. They support civil authorities in times of disaster. They safeguard our maritime interests. They strengthen our international partnerships through joint exercises and peacekeeping. Their professionalism builds confidence, not only within India, but also among our friends around the world. That’s why reform and modernisation in the Armed Forces are not just administrative tasks; they are investments in India’s long-term future,” he said.
He also underlined that the reforms undertaken by the Government are not isolated actions but are helping create a nation that strengthens global peace and human well-being.
“When India advances on the path of strength, security and development, the world benefits in several ways: First, a stable India contributes to a stable global economy. Second, India’s digital public infrastructure offers a model of inclusive, transparent and secure governance for many nations. Third, India’s ethical approach to emerging technologies, whether AI, cyber or space, sets standards that others look to. Fourth, our commitment to peace, climate responsibility and humanitarian values adds moral weight to international cooperation,” he said.