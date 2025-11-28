Man killed in celebratory firing during wedding in Bulandshahr

BULANDSHAHR: A man died after being struck by a bullet fired during celebratory gunfire at a wedding here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Khanpur village of the Chola area, they said.

During the event, the accused, Sugreev, opened fire using a licensed pistol, injuring Dharmendra Bhati (36), officials said.

Dharmendra was rushed to a hospital in Noida, where he died during treatment.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Shankar Prasad said.

Police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused and seize the licensed firearm used in the incident, and further investigation is underway, the SP added.