Municipal Corporation of Delhi introduces cow-dung cakes for cremation

The decision came at a meeting of the Public Health Department, which wanted to stop the use of wood to control city’s toxic air.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi building.(File photo | Express)
NEW DELHI: The MCD has decided to use cow dung cakes at crematoriums to fight air pollution in the city. The decision came at a meeting of the Public Health Department, which wanted to stop the use of wood to control city’s toxic air.

Its Standing Committee member and BJP leader Rajpal Singh said, “We have decided to hand over two–three cremation centres to NGOs that work with cow dung. Pollution comes down significantly in this method. We started using this method at Kalkaji crematorium as a pilot project when I was the Standing Committee chairman. It has been running successfully for four–five years.”

