Narrate success stories of specially abled, Raina told

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked YouTuber Samay Raina and three other comedians to host a show about the success stories of specially abled individuals to generate and raise funds for their timely and effective treatment.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the directions in a case moved by the Cure SMA India Foundation seeking action against the online content that allegedly violates the right to life and dignity of persons with disability.

During the hearing, the court noted that in pursuance of its earlier orders, the respondents volunteered to hold events to generate funds for the cause. It further observed that the comedians have also sought permission to share the success stories of the differently abled.

The top court said that it was up to the respondents to persuade the specially abled persons to join them in their programmes.