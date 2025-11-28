NGT directs CPCB to trace hundreds of missing Endosulfan barrels

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK), and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to investigate the disappearance of hundreds of barrels of the banned insecticide Endosulfan in Kerala and submit a detailed report by the first week of January.

Endosulfan, a highly toxic organochlorine insecticide known to cause severe environmental and genetic harm, was banned by the Supreme Court of India in 2011.

According to the CPCB’s first report submitted on January 1, 2024, a total of 278 barrels of Endosulfan were documented in Kerala, of which only 20 barrels had been recovered at the time. However, in a subsequent report released on July 16, 2025, the CPCB stated that only 69 barrels had been located and recommended that they be disposed of through incineration.

These discrepancies prompted environmental activist and petitioner Ravindranath Shanbhogue to raise the issue before the NGT. He expressed concern over the CPCB’s findings, which suggested unscientific and illegal dumping of Endosulfan in the hilly regions along the Kerala–Karnataka border. Shanbhogue has demanded that the CPCB and associated agencies fully trace the missing barrels to eliminate any remaining traces of the toxic pesticide.

There is growing apprehension that many barrels may have been improperly disposed of, posing a serious risk of groundwater and well contamination. The presence of nearly 6,600 Endosulfan victims across 45 local bodies in Kasaragod underscores the gravity of the situation.

Endosulfan exposure, exacerbated by years of aerial spraying over cashew plantations in Kasaragod has led to severe health impacts among residents, including genetic disorders, endocrine disruption, reproductive and developmental problems, and cancer.

In its hearing and order issued on October 29, the NGT directed the Plantation Corporation of Kerala to conduct a joint investigation with the State of Kerala, Kerala SPCB, and CPCB. The agencies must submit a comprehensive report detailing the fate of the missing barrels, the extent of soil and water contamination, and the remedial measures required. The Tribunal stated that all costs must be borne by the Corporation.

The NGT also mandated that all analyses be carried out under the supervision of the CPCB or Kerala SPCB, with the option to engage expert agencies. The final report must be circulated to the petitioner and legal counsels for filing objections.