NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called the success of Operation Sindoor a “defining moment” in India’s counter-terror and deterrence strategy. She said the world had taken note not only of the country’s military strength but also of its “moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly” while pursuing peace.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a major Army-hosted event in the capital, the President said, “The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India’s military capability but of India’s moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly in the pursuit of peace”.
She said India’s civilisational values, rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, had shown that strategic autonomy could go hand in hand with wider global responsibility.
“Our diplomacy, our economy, and our armed forces together project an India that seeks peace, but is prepared to protect its borders and its citizens with strength and conviction,” Murmu said. She praised the armed forces for their professionalism and patriotism in defending the country’s sovereignty.
“During every security challenge, whether conventional, counter-insurgency, or humanitarian, our forces have displayed remarkable adaptability and resolve,” she said.
Murmu added, “I am happy to know that beyond its operational role, the Indian defence forces remain a strong pillar of national development. Apart from strengthening our frontiers, they have also helped in border area development through infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and education.”
The President also said the global system was being reshaped by competing power centres, rapid technological shifts, and changing alliances.
She noted that new areas of competition — cyber, space, information, and cognitive warfare — were increasingly blurring the boundaries between peace and conflict. She highlighted the Army’s push to transform itself under its ‘Decade of Transformation’ plan.
“It is reforming structures, re-orienting doctrines, and redefining capabilities to be future-ready and mission-capable across all domains. I am confident that these defence reforms will help in making India self-reliant,” she said.
Praising Army initiatives involving younger generations, she said, “It is instilling patriotism in youth through education, NCC expansion, and sports. The expansion of the contributions of young women officers and soldiers, both in their roles and in their character, would promote the spirit of inclusion. It will also inspire more young women to join the Indian Army and take up other professions.”
She added that she believed the armed forces would continue to pursue excellence and work with determination toward the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.
President’s Praise
India’s values and strategic autonomy align with global responsibility
The nation seeks peace but will defend its borders with conviction
Armed forces praised for professionalism, adaptability, and patriotism
The military contributes to border development, connectivity, and education
Global order is shifting amid new power rivalries and tech disruptions
Future conflicts will unfold in cyber, space, information, and cognitive domains
The Army’s ‘Decade of Transformation’ is making the force future-ready and self-reliant