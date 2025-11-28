NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called the success of Operation Sindoor a “defining moment” in India’s counter-terror and deterrence strategy. She said the world had taken note not only of the country’s military strength but also of its “moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly” while pursuing peace.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a major Army-hosted event in the capital, the President said, “The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India’s military capability but of India’s moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly in the pursuit of peace”.

She said India’s civilisational values, rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, had shown that strategic autonomy could go hand in hand with wider global responsibility.

“Our diplomacy, our economy, and our armed forces together project an India that seeks peace, but is prepared to protect its borders and its citizens with strength and conviction,” Murmu said. She praised the armed forces for their professionalism and patriotism in defending the country’s sovereignty.

“During every security challenge, whether conventional, counter-insurgency, or humanitarian, our forces have displayed remarkable adaptability and resolve,” she said.