Punjab village’s stubble management hailed

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday congratulated Punjab for achieving an 83 percent reduction in stubble-burning cases, calling the state’s progress a model that should be followed across the country. During his visit to several parts of Punjab, he met farmers, reviewed rural development work, and said the state had shown that determined community efforts could bring real change.

Speaking about stubble burning, Chouhan said the issue had worried the entire nation. “With the stubble burning, a field may get cleared for the next crop, but friendly insects are also burnt, besides causing the problem of pollution. I have come here to congratulate Punjab and take this experiment to the whole country,” he said. He added that stubble should be treated as a useful resource, not a burden, and that constructive dialogue and proper support could help farmers make that shift.

Much of his conversation with farmers centred on stubble management, sustainable farming and ways to increase rural income. Earlier in the day, Chouhan visited Ransih Kalan village, where farmers have not burnt stubble in six years. He praised the village for its commitment to environmental protection, social reforms and strong community participation. Farmers told him that scientific straw-management techniques had improved soil health and reduced the use of chemical fertilisers by about 30%.