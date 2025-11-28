Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on Delhi air pollution, seeks urgent parliament debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called “silence” on the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, urging an immediate and detailed discussion in Parliament on what he described as a “health emergency.”

Gandhi, who met a group of mothers concerned about their children’s health, shared a video of the interaction and said families across the capital were “exhausted, scared and angry” as their children grew up breathing “toxic air.”

“Modi ji, India’s children are choking in front of us. How can you stay silent? Why does your government show no urgency, no plan, no accountability?” he asked in a post on X.

He also demanded a strict and enforceable national action plan to combat air pollution.