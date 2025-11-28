Rajasthan Governor accepts resignation of Udaipur University Vice-Chancellor after Aurangzeb remark triggers protests

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has accepted the resignation of Mohanlal Sukhadiya University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sunita Mishra, who recently courted controversy after referring to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as an “efficient administrator.”

Her remark triggered strong reactions across Udaipur, leading to widespread student protests and a series of formal complaints.

The controversy began on 12 September during an international conference on “Roadmap for a Developed India” held at a local college. Speaking in a historical context, Prof. Mishra described Maharana Pratap, Prithviraj Chauhan and Akbar as good rulers, and referred to Aurangzeb as an “efficient administrator.”

The comments drew immediate backlash. Several student organisations launched protests, and MLA Vishvaraj Singh, a descendant of the former Mewar royal family, also expressed sharp displeasure over her statement.

Amid mounting pressure, Prof. Mishra initially refrained from resigning and instead proceeded on leave on 23 September. She still had eight months and nine days left in her tenure. Appointed on 6 August 2023, her term was scheduled to continue until 6 August 2026. However, her resignation has now been formally accepted by the Governor.

In addition to the student protests, multiple complaints were filed against Prof. Mishra. Taking these seriously, the state government constituted an inquiry committee chaired by the Udaipur Divisional Commissioner.