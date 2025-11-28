Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India on December 4, MEA confirms

During his stay in New Delhi, President Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.(File Photo | AP)
Online Desk, Agencies
Updated on
1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India for a two-day trip beginning December 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

During his stay in New Delhi, President Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

According to the MEA, the visit will allow the leaders of both nations to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation, outline priorities for advancing the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and hold in-depth discussions on key regional and global developments of shared concern.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
MEA

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com