SC issues notice on plea accusing Haryana university of demanding menstrual proof from women workers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging that female sanitation workers at the Maharashi Dayanand University in Haryana were asked to prove through pictures of their private parts that they were menstruating.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan issued notices to the Centre and others. "This reflects the mindset. In Karnataka, they are giving period leave. After reading this, I thought will they ask proof for giving the leave," Justice Nagarathna observed.

"This shows the mentality of the persons. If some heavy work could not be done because of their absence somebody else could have been deployed. We hope something good will happen in this petition," the judge remarked.

During the hearing, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted this is a gross criminal case and it is a matter that needs attention.

The plea has now been posted for hearing on December 15.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre and Haryana to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged incident.

The Bar body has also sought guidelines to ensure that the right to health, dignity, bodily autonomy and privacy of women and girls are not violated when they are menstruating.