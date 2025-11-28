Sriprakash Jaiswal, former Union minister, veteran Congress leader dies at 81

KANPUR/ NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal died in Kanpur on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 81.
Jaiswal was first taken to a local nursing home in Kidwai Nagar on Friday evening after his condition worsened. He was later shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained closely connected to his hometown throughout his life. A student of BNSD Inter College, he entered public service early and was elected Mayor of Kanpur in 1989, senior party leader Har Prakash Agnihotri said.
Jaiswal married Maya Rani Jaiswal in 1967 and is survived by two sons, one daughter and two grandchildren. His family was with him during his final hours.
Before entering the Union Cabinet, he served as president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee from 2000 to 2002. Jaiswal held significant portfolios in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. He served as minister of state for home affairs from 2004 to 2009 and later held the coal ministry from January 2011 to May 2014.
In 1999, he was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from the Kanpur constituency and retained the seat in 2004 and 2009, becoming a three-term MP and one of the most influential Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Congress city president Pawan Gupta said.
In 2009, following attacks on Indian students in Australia, Jaiswal travelled to Melbourne to review the situation first hand. His visits to hospitals, temples and public transport systems helped bring international attention to the issue.
Condoling his death, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Jaiswal was a “true and loyal Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur”. His departure is a “big loss for the Congress party”, he said in a post on X.
Even after his defeat in the 2014 elections, Jaiswal remained active in Kanpur’s political and social life.