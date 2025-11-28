Sriprakash Jaiswal, former Union minister, veteran Congress leader dies at 81

KANPUR/ NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal died in Kanpur on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 81.

Jaiswal was first taken to a local nursing home in Kidwai Nagar on Friday evening after his condition worsened. He was later shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained closely connected to his hometown throughout his life. A student of BNSD Inter College, he entered public service early and was elected Mayor of Kanpur in 1989, senior party leader Har Prakash Agnihotri said.

Jaiswal married Maya Rani Jaiswal in 1967 and is survived by two sons, one daughter and two grandchildren. His family was with him during his final hours.