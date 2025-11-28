Strong security grid cut Maoist-affected districts from 126 to 11 in ten years: Amit Shah

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah stated that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the DGP/IGP conference has emerged as a vital forum for resolving the country’s internal security challenges from identifying problems and challenges to formulating strategies and policies.

Shah made the remark on Friday while inaugurating the three-day Conference in Raipur.

Talking about steps taken by the Modi Government for the complete elimination of Maoist, the home minister said that in the last seven years, the Central Government has strengthened the security grid by constructing 586 fortified police stations.

“As a result the Maoist-affected districts have come down from 126 in the year 2014 to just 11 now. The country will be completely free from the Maoist menace,” the home minister affirmed.

Shah underlined the Modi government’s resolute efforts provided lasting solutions to the three hotspots which had become a festering wound for the nation — Naxalism, the North-East, and Jammu & Kashmir.

Highlighting the achievements of the Centre, the home minister said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been strengthened, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been made more robust, three New Criminal Laws have been introduced, and strong laws have been enacted against narcotics and fugitive offenders.