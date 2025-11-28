Suspected militant attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur

GUWAHATI: A patrolling team of the Assam Rifles came under fire from suspected militants in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border on Friday, official sources confirmed, adding that the number of casualties or injuries is yet to be determined.

“A patrolling party of Assam Rifles was fired upon by terrorists in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, along the India-Myanmar Border on 28 November 2025 in the early morning hours. The fire was immediately retaliated with control and caution, keeping in view the civilian safety,” a defence ministry statement said.

“The operations are underway, with additional troops being deployed into the area,” the statement further stated.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a similar attack in the state’s Bishnupur district in September, unidentified gunmen had ambushed a mini truck carrying Assam Rifles personnel, killing two of them and injuring four others.

The personnel were headed to Bishnupur district from state capital Imphal when the attack was perpetrated.