Union Home Ministry takes over Ladakh LG’s financial powers for project approvals up to Rs 100 crore

SRINAGAR: In a significant shift of administrative control, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken over the financial powers earlier exercised by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, for approving schemes and projects up to Rs 100 crore. An order issued by the LG on November 24 confirmed that the move followed explicit instructions from the MHA.

Under the revised framework, the authority to grant approval and sanction for all schemes and projects including those executed through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode up to Rs 100 crore now rests entirely with the MHA. Correspondingly, the financial powers of Administrative Secretaries, who could earlier clear proposals up to Rs 20 crore, have also been withdrawn.

The order further strips Chief Engineers, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, and the CEOs of the Ladakh Hill Councils in Leh and Kargil of their powers to sanction works ranging between Rs 3 crore and Rs 10 crore. These approvals, too, will now be issued by the MHA.

While the Contract Committee may continue to grant contracts for works above Rs 40 crore and up to Rs 100 crore, this will be subject to administrative approval and expenditure sanction from the MHA. The LG will retain the authority to award negotiated, single-tender, or proprietary contracts up to Rs 10 crore.

All new project proposals, including those requiring administrative approval and expenditure sanction, must henceforth be routed through Ladakh’s Planning, Development and Monitoring Department before being submitted to the MHA for appraisal and final approval.