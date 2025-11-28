Uttar Pradesh declares Aadhaar invalid as proof of date of birth

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued directives that Aadhaar cards cannot be used as proof of date of birth. On November 24, the state Planning Department circulated a notification instructing heads of all departments to stop accepting Aadhaar as a birth certificate.

The circular referenced a letter from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), dated October 31, 2025, clarifying that “Aadhaar card is not proof of birth.” The Planning Department stated that since no birth certificate is attached to an Aadhaar card, it cannot be considered valid as a birth certificate.

The Planning Department, which is the nodal agency for implementing Aadhaar-related directions, issued the directive on Friday. Amit Bansal, Special Secretary of the department, said that in Uttar Pradesh, Aadhaar will no longer be accepted as proof of birth or date of birth.

The UIDAI letter, signed by Deputy Director Aditya Prakash Bajpai of the Lucknow Regional Office, highlighted that some departments were still using Aadhaar as birth proof. The circular directed all departments to stop this practice.

Officials clarified that birth certificates, high-school mark sheets, and other prescribed documents should be used as valid proof of date of birth for official purposes.

Senior officials noted that the directive is particularly important for processes where age is a critical factor, such as recruitment and admissions in educational institutions. Departments are advised to ensure proper supporting documents are obtained as proof of date of birth.