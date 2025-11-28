‘Will Lord Shiva come to present temple papers?’

JAIPUR: An encroachment notice sent by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) to a Shiva temple has sparked anger in local residents, as it was sent directly to the temple rather than its management committee.

“Who will respond to the notice on behalf of the temple, and who will submit the documents?” asked Indu Gurnani, a resident of Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar, where the temple is located.

The notice, pasted on the temple wall on November 21, demands a response within seven days. The temple’s boundary wall extends 1.59 metres inside an area where a road will be widened. The notice warns that if no supporting documents are submitted, the encroachment will be removed.

Residents say the JDA had built the temple and its agency constructed the boundary wall. “Calling the same structure an encroachment now is unjustified. Moreover, will Lord Shiva appear with documents on November 28, as the notice was not served to temple managers?” asked a devotee.

A JDA official said that as part of standard procedure, a notice is placed wherever encroachment is observed.