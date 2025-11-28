Will PM Modi take up South Africa's cause with 'good friend' Trump: Congress

NEW DELHI: With US President Donald Trump announcing that he is barring South Africa from participating in next year's G20 summit in Miami, the Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "self-proclaimed champion" of both Africa and the Global South and asked whether he will take up South Africa's cause with his "good friend".

Trump said Wednesday that he is barring South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year in Miami and will "stop all payments and subsidies" to the country over its treatment of a US government representative at this year's global meeting.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said South Africa has been in the G20 from the very beginning simply because it is the largest economy measured by size of GDP in the African continent.

"It is not there because the US is doing it some favour. It was very much present at the very first G20 Summit held in Washington DC that was chaired by President George W.

Bush and has been a valued presence in all subsequent G20 Summits," Ramesh said on X.