After Hidma elimination, forces target Devuji, Ganesh Ukey to cross finish line in ending Naxalism

NEW DELHI: With Madvi Hidma now eliminated, security forces are now approaching to cross the finish line in completely ending the Naxal threat in the country.

However, officials in the security grid say the mission will remain unfinished until Devuji and Ganesh Ukey are found and neutralised.

Security officials said that Hidma’s encounter psychologically unsettled the already fractured organisation and now, eliminating the two ageing commanders, who are the final symbolic pillars of the CPI (Maoist) structure, is the unfinished task, as their presence is holding together the last embers of an insurgency that has lost territory, manpower and public support.

Noting that the recent successes against Maoists are attributed to precise intelligence inputs, the officials said, “The security forces are fast approaching to fix the final nail in the coffin, which was earlier considered to be unending.”

The intelligence gathering of late may soon result in operations against the two ailing Naxal leaders, they said.