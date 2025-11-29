CBI cracks whip on Rs 500 crore Uttarakhand co-op scam; actors Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade named in FIR

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation has formally registered a case against 46 individuals after a directive from the Uttarakhand High Court in the high-profile Rs 500 crore Loni Urban Multi State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society fraud.

The investigative agency’s Special Crime Branch (SCB) in Dehradun filed the FIR after the High Court mandated the transfer of all related criminal cases to the CBI on September 17.

The list of accused individuals now includes veteran film actor Alok Nath and actor Shreyas Talpade, who both served as brand ambassadors for the cooperative society.

Victims allege that the celebrities’ endorsements played a pivotal role in luring thousands of investors to deposit substantial sums

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vivek Agarwal, one of the affected clients said, "We invested heavily because we trusted the face value these actors brought to the scheme”.

Between 2019 and 2024, LUCC allegedly duped thousands of investors across the state by promising astronomical returns—as high as doubling investments—through purported investments in overseas gold, oil, and refinery projects.