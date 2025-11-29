Centre's new labour codes will destroy workers' rights, create uncertainty: Sena (UBT) MP

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Saturday slammed the implementation of the Centre's four new labour codes, saying they would destroy the rights of workers and create uncertainty.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant, who heads the Sena (UBT) workers' wing, accused the government of aligning with capitalists and the rich.

The law has taken everything from certainty to uncertainty, he said, adding that the new codes will be challenged in the courts.

The Union government has notified the Industrial Relations Code-2020, the Occupational Safety, Health Code-2020, the Social Security Code-2020, and the Code on Wages, 2019, which have been pending since 2020, ushering in major reforms.