Class VIII student jumps from third floor of MP's Ratlam school, fearing action over mobile phone

Bhopal: A national-level teen skater and Class VIII student, Rishan Katara, jumped from the third floor of his school building in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, moments after his father was called in to discuss the issue of the boy bringing and using a mobile phone on the campus on Friday.

The 14-year-old, who suffered multiple fractures in his legs, spine and jaw, was admitted to a private hospital in Ratlam and referred by doctors to Ahmedabad on Saturday for advanced treatment. The incident occurred around ten days before he was scheduled to participate in a national-level skating competition in Visakhapatnam.

Angered by the incident, local residents and activists of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest outside the private school, demanding an FIR against the principal and action by the school education department.

“The boy was punished by the school for bringing a mobile phone and using it in the school. Not only was his father called to discuss the issue, but the boy too was mentally tortured by the school staff, including the principal. From what we know, the school administration threatened to take away the medals of the talented skater,” a JAYS leader alleged during the protest.