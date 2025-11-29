Court can sit till midnight to deliver justice to poor litigants, says CJI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said there will be no “luxury litigation” in his court as his priority is to ensure justice for poor litigants, emphasising that if required, he will hold the court till midnight for them.

The CJI’s remark came after a senior advocate mentioned a matter for urgent hearing. “The big lawyers want us to just hear them. There will be no luxury litigation in my court. My priority is the smallest litigant sitting at the very back and if required, I’ll stay here till midnight for them,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to access to justice.

On November 24, the day he assumed the office of the CJI, Justice Surya Kant set a new procedural norm that mentioning cases for urgent listing must be made in writing, and oral requests will be entertained under “extraordinary circumstances” like in cases of death penalty and personal liberty.

“If you have any urgent mentioning, give your mentioning slip along with the cause of urgency; the registrar will examine and in those matters, if we find an element of urgency, will take it up... Unless there are extraordinary circumstances involved, when somebody’s liberty is involved, there is a question of death sentence etc., then only I will list it. Otherwise, please make a mention... the registry will take a call and list the matter,” the CJI said.

Justice Surya Kant had made the observation after a counsel made an urgent mention of a matter relating to the demolition of a canteen.

On November 24, Justice Kant, ook oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will remain in the post for nearly 15 months.