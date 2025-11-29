Cross-LoC trade is 'intra-state' as PoK part of J&K, rules HC

SRINAGAR: In a significant judgement, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ruled that trade conducted between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) qualifies as intra-state trade, since PoK is considered part of J&K and such trade falls within the purview of the GST Act.

The ruling settles a long-pending question around the tax treatment of cross-Line of Control (LoC) barter transactions carried out during 2017–2018 and 2018–2019. Cross-LoC trade was introduced in 2008 as a confidence building measure between India and Pakistan, allowing barter exchange of goods between communities on either side of the LoC.

The arrangement continued until the February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, after which the Centre suspended the cross-LoC trade and the Srinagar–Muzaffarabad bus service.

The Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, while hearing at least 35 petitions, observed: “The cross-LoC trade was essentially a barter trade where there was no exchange of currency from either side. This cross-LoC trade was between the people living across the LoC i.e., trade between two parts of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, one, the then ‘state of Jammu and Kashmir’ and the other ‘PoK.”