ECI expresses concern over 'reluctance' of BLOs to mark status of voters in enumeration forms in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed serious concern over the alleged reluctance of many BLOs in West Bengal to mark cases such as ‘absent’, ‘shifted’, ‘dead’ and ‘duplicate’ in enumeration forms during their door-to-door visits for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and senior officials held a virtual conference with district magistrates (DMs), who also serve as district electoral officers (DROs), and electoral registration officers (EROs), seeking reports on forms without such markings.

Subrata Gupta, retired IAS officer and newly appointed state special observer for electoral rolls revision, held a meeting with 12 other serving IAS officers assigned as observers in districts by the national poll body.

Sources said the ECI has received numerous complaints against a section of BLOs. The poll body also noted that forms of voters identified as 'absent', 'shifted', 'dead' or 'duplicate' are being collected elsewhere without being marked or digitalised in the BLO App. DEOs and EROs have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take appropriate action against the BLOs responsible.

In the virtual conference, the CEO focused on data related to the assembly-wise number of forms collected by BLOs without 'absent', 'shifted', 'dead' or 'duplicate' markings and digitalisation.