ECI expresses concern over 'reluctance' of BLOs to mark status of voters in enumeration forms in Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has expressed serious concern over the alleged reluctance of many BLOs in West Bengal to mark cases such as ‘absent’, ‘shifted’, ‘dead’ and ‘duplicate’ in enumeration forms during their door-to-door visits for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and senior officials held a virtual conference with district magistrates (DMs), who also serve as district electoral officers (DROs), and electoral registration officers (EROs), seeking reports on forms without such markings.
Subrata Gupta, retired IAS officer and newly appointed state special observer for electoral rolls revision, held a meeting with 12 other serving IAS officers assigned as observers in districts by the national poll body.
Sources said the ECI has received numerous complaints against a section of BLOs. The poll body also noted that forms of voters identified as 'absent', 'shifted', 'dead' or 'duplicate' are being collected elsewhere without being marked or digitalised in the BLO App. DEOs and EROs have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take appropriate action against the BLOs responsible.
In the virtual conference, the CEO focused on data related to the assembly-wise number of forms collected by BLOs without 'absent', 'shifted', 'dead' or 'duplicate' markings and digitalisation.
Meanwhile, a section of BLOs, backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress, staged a demonstration in front of the CEO office protesting the deaths of several colleagues, which they attributed to the ‘unbearable’ workload, stress, and strain caused by ongoing SIR-related duties. They demanded compensation for the families of the deceased BLOs.
The agitating BLOs, along with relatives of the deceased, attempted to meet Agarwal, but police prevented them from entering the CEO building at BBD Bagh in the heart of the city, resulting in a scuffle with deployed officers.
On 26 November, expressing concern over the safety and security of Agarwal, other officers, and staff at the office, ECI secretary Surjeet Kumar Mishra wrote a strong letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking an action-taken report (ATR) on the BLO protest inside the CEO chamber.
A section of BLOs under the banner of BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee, backed by the ruling party, organised a march from Sealdah to the CEO office on Monday to protest against the ‘excessive work pressure’ caused by the SIR duty.
On Monday night, the group gheraoed the CEO’s chamber and refused to leave. The following morning, the standoff continued. Additional CEO Dibyendu Das spoke with the 10-member representative team, asking them to wait in his chamber, but they declined, stating they would remain outside the CEO’s office.