Encroachments put Jharkhand ‘queen of hills’ at risk

RANCHI: Netarhat, long celebrated as the “queen of hills” in Jharkhand, is facing rapid, unchecked construction that residents and conservationists say violates SC guidelines meant to protect Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ). Much of the plateau lies next to the Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary, the Palamu Tiger Reserve and Betla National Park, placing it firmly within the ESZ where new commercial structures require strict environmental clearance.
According to locals, a surge of illegal hotel and resort construction has triggered what they describe as an environmental, social and legal crisis. The Supreme Court has ruled that any new work inside ESZ boundaries without prior approval is illegal. Yet, several multi-storey hotels have come up in recent months around Netarhat’s most sensitive locations, including Sunset Point and Koel View Point.
Residents say most of these new buildings lack both environmental clearance and an official no-objection certificate. “In recent months, several new hotels and resorts have sprung up around the extremely sensitive areas of Sunset Point and Koel View Point.
Many of the projects are being driven by outside investors, and almost all stand in direct violation of the ESZ norms,” said local environmental activist Govind Pathak.
He noted that the official Gazette clearly states that no hotels or resorts can be built within one kilometre of any sanctuary or national park, and that large commercial structures are generally not permissible in ESZs. “Construction continues unhindered,” he added.
Pathak pointed out visible changes in the region’s climate as a sign of ecological stress. “Due to rampant construction during the last few years, the climate here has changed drastically; a place once known for its cool weather throughout the year now requires air conditioning with the onset of the summer season,” he said. Illegal construction, tree felling and the steady spread of concrete structures, he added, are seen as major contributors to rising temperatures.
The ESZ Gazette also prohibits new commercial hotels and resorts within one kilometre of protected forests, bars the expansion of existing hotels and permits only local residents to build houses for personal use.
Pathak said he had written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in July, urging an immediate halt to construction and an inquiry into land acquisition involving tribal plots. “No action was taken in this regard,” he said. He now plans to move the Jharkhand High Court.
Local officials claimed that no ESZ committee meeting has been held for several years due to the absence of its Commissioner. They said construction in ESZs is regulated, not banned, but admitted that approvals depend on recommendations that have not been reviewed for a long time.