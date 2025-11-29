Encroachments put Jharkhand ‘queen of hills’ at risk

RANCHI: Netarhat, long celebrated as the “queen of hills” in Jharkhand, is facing rapid, unchecked construction that residents and conservationists say violates SC guidelines meant to protect Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ). Much of the plateau lies next to the Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary, the Palamu Tiger Reserve and Betla National Park, placing it firmly within the ESZ where new commercial structures require strict environmental clearance.

According to locals, a surge of illegal hotel and resort construction has triggered what they describe as an environmental, social and legal crisis. The Supreme Court has ruled that any new work inside ESZ boundaries without prior approval is illegal. Yet, several multi-storey hotels have come up in recent months around Netarhat’s most sensitive locations, including Sunset Point and Koel View Point.

Residents say most of these new buildings lack both environmental clearance and an official no-objection certificate. “In recent months, several new hotels and resorts have sprung up around the extremely sensitive areas of Sunset Point and Koel View Point.

Many of the projects are being driven by outside investors, and almost all stand in direct violation of the ESZ norms,” said local environmental activist Govind Pathak.

He noted that the official Gazette clearly states that no hotels or resorts can be built within one kilometre of any sanctuary or national park, and that large commercial structures are generally not permissible in ESZs. “Construction continues unhindered,” he added.