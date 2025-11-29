Flight delays, cancellations likely over issue with A320 family aircraft; over 200 planes impacted

NEW DELHI: IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express flight operations will see disruptions as they work on fixing a potential issue related to flight controls in their A320 family planes and 200-250 aircraft will be impacted in the country, according to sources.

Airbus on Friday said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions.

With many of the narrow-body A320 family planes of the domestic carriers set to undergo software changes or in some cases hardware realignment, there will be operational disruptions as the aircraft have to be grounded, the sources said.

Indian operators have about 560 A320 family aircraft and 200-250 of them will need software changes or hardware realignment, they added.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said Airbus asked airline operators to install a serviceable Elevator Aileron Computer (ELAC) in the impacted aircraft.

Generally, ELAC is for flight controls.

EASA has directed that the issue should be addressed before the next flight to be operated by the impacted aircraft by replacing or modifying the affected ELAC.