From employees and farmers to lawyers, Punjab AAP government faces wave of public outrage

CHANDIGARH: With 14 months left for the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is grappling with a wave of public anger across the state, from employees and lawyers to farmers.
Bus services in parts of the state remained affected on Saturday as employees of Punjab Roadways, Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS) and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) continued their protest for the second day. The state transport department issued notices asking them to call off the strike and return to work, warning that their services would be terminated if they failed to comply.
A senior official said employees have been instructed to end the strike and resume work as notices have been served. “If they do not return, we will have no option but to terminate their services, as these are contractual and outsourced employees. They cannot be suspended and can only be terminated,” the official said.
Sandeep Singh, senior vice-president of the PUNBUS Contract Workers Union in Hoshiarpur, alleged that four of their leaders, state committee member Kulwant Singh, district president Raminder Singh, secretary Narinder Singh and cashier Dharminder Singh, were still detained. “Until they are released, the kilometre-scheme tenders are cancelled, and contractual workers are regularised, our dharna and strike will continue,” he said.
He further claimed, “In the last four years, the government has not provided even a single new bus to Punjab Roadways. Over 500 old buses have gone off the road, and those still running face major repair issues. The department does not have funds even for tyres and essential repairs.”
Employees began the strike yesterday against the opening of tenders related to the kilometre-based bus scheme, which they say is “a backdoor attempt to bring in private buses and dismantle the state-run transport system, enabling private operators to run buses on government-notified routes.”
Ahead of the protest, many union leaders were detained by police, sparking chaos across Punjab as workers clashed with police personnel.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher extended support to the contractual employees, criticising the state government over the scheme.
Commuters were hit hard as the protests disrupted bus services across many routes. With government buses off the roads, passengers were forced to rely on private operators.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to employees to return to work and adopt the path of dialogue. He said the state government is making sincere efforts to resolve all issues of PRTC employees, some of which have been taken up in court. He urged the agitating workers to end their protest so the public would not face inconvenience.
Mann added that the government understands the problems of PRTC employees and is working to address their concerns. He also announced that the state will soon introduce 900 new government buses to improve transport services.
Meanwhile, the PSEB Engineers’ Association (PSEBEA) has announced a state-level protest meeting on December 2, expected to be attended by over 1,000 power engineers and dignitaries. Several key decisions are likely to be discussed as engineers express “resentment against the management,” accusing it of exerting undue pressure to make officers “fall in line or face extreme actions.”
Ajay Pal Singh Atwal, general secretary of PSEBEA, said engineers from across Punjab will gather in Patiala to express their strong opposition to arbitrary actions, the sale of power sector properties, growing interference in the power sector, inaction on the Electricity Amendment Bill 2024, and attempts to undermine technical autonomy and institutional integrity.
The association is demanding an immediate halt to the sale of power sector assets, resumption of the process to set up the state-sector 2 × 800 MW supercritical units at Ropar, unconditional revocation of the suspension of Chief Engineer Harish Sharma, and concrete steps to curb political interference and limit the role of private consultants in technical and administrative decisions.
Farmers’ unions are also up in arms. Senior SKM leader and BKU (Lakhowal Group) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal said 18 of their demands remain pending, with no decisions from the state government. These include a one-time settlement scheme for farmers who took loans from cooperative and land mortgage banks, relief for those affected by recent floods and rains two years ago, and measures to control the stray cattle menace, among others.
On November 19, parts of tractor-trolleys allegedly stolen on March 19, after the government forcibly lifted the 13-month-long dharna of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (Non-Political) at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, were recovered from the compound of the executive officer’s residence in Nabha, sparking fresh outrage among farmer unions.
On November 22, the Sangrur district bar association blocked the Ludhiana–Delhi highway for about two hours, alleging political interference by AAP MLA from Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj in a private land dispute pending in court. The lawyers demanded a written apology from the legislator.
On November 21, the District Bar Association of Sangrur unanimously resolved to debar sitting MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj from all its events as it decided that the legislator will not be invited to any association event unless she tenders a written, unconditional apology, allegedly accusing her of unwarranted interference in a private land dispute pending before the court and exerting pressure on the local administration.
They also sought registration of an FIR against those who uploaded derogatory videos targeting the legal fraternity on social media. The advocates had also staged a dramatic protest by blocking the Delhi–Ludhiana highway, spreading blankets on the road and demanding action against the MLA for allegedly violating court orders. The secretary of the association Simrandeep Singh Blaggan had warned that if the promised action is not taken within ten days, the association will protest.