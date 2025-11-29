Global immunisation efforts led to 88 per cent drop in measles deaths since 2000; but cases surge: WHO

NEW DELHI: An estimated 95,000 people, mostly children younger than 5 years of age, died due to measles in 2024, said a new WHO report released on Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report, however, said that global immunisation efforts have led to an 88% drop in measles deaths between 2000 and 2024.

Nearly 59 million lives have been saved by the measles vaccine since 2000, it said.

The WHO said that though the 2024 death toll is among the lowest annual tolls recorded since 2000, every death from a disease that could be prevented with a highly effective and low-cost vaccine is unacceptable.

Despite fewer deaths, measles cases are surging worldwide, with an estimated 11 million infections in 2024 – nearly 8,00,000 more than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“Measles is the world's most contagious virus, and these data show once again how it will exploit any gap in our collective defences against it,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“Measles does not respect borders, but when every child in every community is vaccinated against it, costly outbreaks can be avoided, lives can be saved, and this disease can be eliminated from entire nations.”

Measles cases in 2024 increased by 86% in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, 47% in the European Region, and 42% in South-East Asian Region compared with 2019.