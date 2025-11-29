Indian student stabbed to death in UK; family seeks EAM Jaishankar’s help to bring back mortal remains

CHANDIGARH: A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, has been stabbed to death in the United Kingdom. His family has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking assistance to bring his mortal remains back to India for the last rites.
The West Mercia Police in the United Kingdom stated on 28 November, “We continue to appeal for information after a murder investigation was launched in Worcester. On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am, a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries."
"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.’’
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said, “Over the course of the last few days, my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life."
"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed.’’
“The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries to please come forward, however insignificant you feel it may be; it could be a vital piece of information,’’ he added.
Ravi Kumar, the elder brother of the deceased who hails from Jagrambass village in the Badhra subdivision of Charkhi Dadri district, has written a letter to the External Affairs Minister seeking help in repatriating his brother’s remains.
“I humbly wish to bring to your notice that my younger brother, Vijay Kumar, who was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol in England, has been tragically murdered on 25 November by certain individuals.The local police are currently investigating the case. Our family is devastated by this unfortunate incident. During this painful time, we request the support of the ministry in order to bring my brother’s mortal remains back to India for the last rites,’’ the letter reads.
It further states, “Due to the complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, documentation, and financial aspects involved, it is extremely difficult for us to manage the process on our own. Therefore, I earnestly request you to kindly issue necessary directions to the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom for immediate assistance. Also provide complete support in the process of repatriating the mortal remains to India and assist us with all required documentation, verification, coordination with authorities and transportation.’’