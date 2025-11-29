Indian student stabbed to death in UK; family seeks EAM Jaishankar’s help to bring back mortal remains

CHANDIGARH: A 30-year-old Indian student from Haryana, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, has been stabbed to death in the United Kingdom. His family has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking assistance to bring his mortal remains back to India for the last rites.

The West Mercia Police in the United Kingdom stated on 28 November, “We continue to appeal for information after a murder investigation was launched in Worcester. On Tuesday morning (25 November) around 4:15 am, a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries."

"He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.’’

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse said, “Over the course of the last few days, my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life."

"As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed.’’