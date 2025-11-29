Jaipur couple set ablaze by girl’s family over premarital relationship

JAIPUR: A young couple was set on fire by the girl’s family over a premarital relationship in Jaipur’s Mokhampura police station area. The incident took place on Friday night in Barolav village and triggered panic in the locality.
According to the police, the girl’s family, angered by the relationship, poured petrol on the couple and set them ablaze. Both sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Hospital.
Police reached the spot shortly after receiving information and initially shifted the injured to the Bichoon Community Health Centre. Given their critical condition, they were later referred to SMS Hospital, Jaipur’s biggest government hospital.
DSP Deepak Khandelwal said information was received around 1 a.m. on Friday night that an attempt had been made to burn a couple alive by pouring petrol on them.
“A police team reached the spot immediately and rushed them to Bichoon CHC. Both had suffered around 60–70% burns and were later sent to the SMS Hospital,” he said.
Mokhampura Police Station in-charge Suresh Gurjar said the couple, residents of the same village, had been in a relationship for a long time and frequently met at a farm. The girl’s family had been suspicious and was trying to catch them.
“On Friday night, the girl went to meet the boy at the farm. Her family followed her, caught them together, and in a fit of rage, doused them with petrol and set them on fire. The family fled immediately,” Gurjar said.
Hearing the screams, villagers rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames, but both had already suffered extensive burns.
Police said the investigation is underway and efforts are on to trace the accused family members. The condition of the couple remains critical at SMS Hospital.