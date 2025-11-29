Jaipur couple set ablaze by girl’s family over premarital relationship

JAIPUR: A young couple was set on fire by the girl’s family over a premarital relationship in Jaipur’s Mokhampura police station area. The incident took place on Friday night in Barolav village and triggered panic in the locality.

According to the police, the girl’s family, angered by the relationship, poured petrol on the couple and set them ablaze. Both sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Hospital.

Police reached the spot shortly after receiving information and initially shifted the injured to the Bichoon Community Health Centre. Given their critical condition, they were later referred to SMS Hospital, Jaipur’s biggest government hospital.

DSP Deepak Khandelwal said information was received around 1 a.m. on Friday night that an attempt had been made to burn a couple alive by pouring petrol on them.