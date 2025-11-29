Noida: 25-year-old woman shot dead by partner after she refuses to marry him

NOIDA: A 25-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her partner, with police suspecting that he killed her after she refused to marry him.

The accused is absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to nab him, they added.

According to police, the incident took place in the Phase 2 area on Friday evening when Krishna (26) opened fire at his girlfriend Sonu (25) at her paying guest accommodation here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Upon receiving information, a police police team reached the spot and took the woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the officer said.

A forensic team examined the crime scene, and the body was sent for a post-mortem after completing legal formalities.