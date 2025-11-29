Operation Sindoor ‘brilliant example of civil-military fusion,’ says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Describing Operation Sindoor as a “brilliant example of civil–military fusion,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the coordinated response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack showcased how seamlessly administrative machinery and the Armed Forces can work together during national emergencies.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Singh said civil administrators played a crucial role by communicating vital information, building public confidence and ensuring nationwide preparedness through mock drills.

The minister recalled that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, prompting the Indian Armed Forces to launch Joint Operation Sindoor on May 7.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal,” he said.

Singh praised the bravery of the soldiers and said the Pahalgam attack tested the country’s crisis management system, demonstrating that civil and military establishments can respond jointly and effectively.

He called on young civil servants to understand their role in safeguarding national interests and remain prepared for such situations.