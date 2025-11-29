Operation Sindoor ‘brilliant example of civil-military fusion,’ says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Describing Operation Sindoor as a “brilliant example of civil–military fusion,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the coordinated response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack showcased how seamlessly administrative machinery and the Armed Forces can work together during national emergencies.
Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Singh said civil administrators played a crucial role by communicating vital information, building public confidence and ensuring nationwide preparedness through mock drills.
The minister recalled that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, prompting the Indian Armed Forces to launch Joint Operation Sindoor on May 7.
“During Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal,” he said.
Singh praised the bravery of the soldiers and said the Pahalgam attack tested the country’s crisis management system, demonstrating that civil and military establishments can respond jointly and effectively.
He called on young civil servants to understand their role in safeguarding national interests and remain prepared for such situations.
Emphasising deeper coordination between governance and national security, he said such synergy was essential for India to become a developed nation by 2047.
Singh also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance principles of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” and “Reform, Perform and Transform”, urging officers to uphold integrity, accountability and public service.
“When our government was formed in 2014, India was ranked 11th in terms of economic size. In the last 9-10 years, we have jumped to fourth place. Even reputed finance firms like Morgan Stanley say India might become the third-largest economy in the next two-three years,” he said.
Civil servants, he added, are “people’s servants” who must foster a culture where honesty is routine.
Singh encouraged officers to embrace innovation in a technology-driven era, highlighting initiatives such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and faceless tax assessment.
He also noted the Ministry of Defence’s SAMPURNA initiative, an AI-driven system for analysing defence procurement and payments, stressing that technology should be used to increase transparency and inclusivity.
Calling empathy central to public service, Singh said administrators must recognise the structural challenges faced by vulnerable communities.