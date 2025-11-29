Protesters opposing ST status for six communities vandalise Assam's Bodoland council secretariat

GUWAHATI: Protesters, mostly students, vandalised Assam’s autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) secretariat in Kokrajhar on Saturday, opposing the state government’s move to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities.

Hundreds of protesters took out a march from the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar to the BTC secretariat at the call of Tribal Students of Bodoland, Assam who requested everyone to join and support “this important movement.”

The protesters alleged that the government move to grant ST status to the six communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribe – would undermine the rights of the Bodos and weaken their political, educational and economic safeguards.

The situation spiralled when the protesters damaged the secretariat gate before storming its premises. They also vandalised furniture inside the Assembly building.

After going about with their job, they came out of the building and continued the protest. The situation normalised when senior officials of the district administration, led by the district commissioner and the superintendent of police, arrived at the site.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to them, setting a 24-hour deadline demanding that authorities address their issue. They further sought an audience with BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary.

The protesters warned that they would intensify the agitation if the government went ahead with its decision on the six communities.

Trouble has been brewing in some parts of Assam for the past two months on the ST issue. The six communities hit the streets demanding ST status while the existing ST communities took out rallies opposing the government move.

Recently, the state cabinet cleared a group of ministers’ report that recommended ST status for the six communities. The report will be sent to the central government after it is placed in the Assembly.

With state elections due early next year, ruling BJP finds itself in a spot of bother. It is likely to face a protest whether or not ST status is granted to the six communities.