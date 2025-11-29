Rajasthan HC orders 15 per cent female drivers on ride apps, issues 35 directives to curb cybercrime

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to substantially increase the number of women drivers on app-based ride-booking platforms, ordering that at least 15% of all such drivers must be women within the next six months, with the target rising to 25% over the following two to three years.

The court also stated that ride-hailing apps should give women passengers the option to choose a woman driver as their first preference.

The directive is part of a comprehensive set of 35 instructions issued by Justice Ravi Chirania, who described cybercrime as an “unstoppable and rapidly escalating threat”.

The court has asked the government to establish a Rajasthan Cyber Crime Control Centre, similar to the Union government’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

It noted that although the post of Director General, Cyber Crimes, was created in 2024, the state still does not have an adequate system to investigate or respond to cyber-related offences.

The order came while the court was hearing bail pleas of two men from Gujarat, accused of posing as law-enforcement officers and cheating an elderly couple of ₹2.02 crore earlier this year. Both are currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, and their bail applications were rejected.