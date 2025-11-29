Ranchi Diary | Soren distributes 8,792 job letters to apointees

Chief Minister Hemant Soren marked one year of his government’s second term by distributing 8,792 appointment letters to newly selected candidates. This focus on recruitment directly aligns with the government’s promise to expand employment opportunities—a major poll commitment. The CM noted that this anniversary would have been even more meaningful had Dishom Guru Shibu Soren been present. Remembering his recent passing, he said the veteran leader would have been happy to witness so many youths receive appointments.

Now, prescription a must to purchase cough syrup

The Jharkhand High Court has directed a strict crackdown on the illegal sale of cough syrup and other narcotic medicines across the state. The order was issued during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting widespread misuse of such drugs, particularly among schoolchildren. The court instructed the state government and all concerned authorities to ensure that no medical store or outlet sells cough syrup or narcotic drugs without a valid prescription from a doctor. The PIL, filed by Sunil Kumar Mahato, cited instances of rampant cough syrup misuse and pointed to a recent seizure of a large quantity in Dhanbad district.