SC frees woman jailed for changing six lawyers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a woman jailed by a lower court for changing her lawyers six times during an appeal in a cheque bounce case, describing the order as “appalling and shocking.”

The case involves two dishonoured cheques issued by the woman’s mother, worth Rs 7 lakh and Rs 5.02 lakh respectively. The trial court convicted and sentenced both the mother and daughter. The woman subsequently filed an appeal before the sessions court in Faridabad, which has been pending for eight years, the bench noted.

Meanwhile, the sessions court cancelled their bail and ordered their custody. The mother and daughter challenged this decision in the high court and later the Supreme Court.