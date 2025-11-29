UP files case against 12 more Varanasi pharma firms for smuggling codeine-containing cough syrup

VARANASI: The food and drugs department of the Uttar Pradesh government has filed a case against 12 more pharmaceutical firms in connection with the codeine-containing cough syrup-smuggling case in Varanasi.

Previously, the department had filed a case against 26 firms.

Inspector Janab Ali of the department said on Friday that the case against the 26 firms was filed on November 15. At that time, 12 suspicious firms were also found.

When a team went to investigate these 12 firms, they were either found closed or there were other shops operating at the same addresses, Ali said.

He said notices were issued to the operators of these pharmaceutical firms, seeking a clarification. When the owners of these firms failed to submit their responses, a case was filed against them at the Kotwali police station on Friday.