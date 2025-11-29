West Bengal becomes first State in the country to rename Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan

In a post on X, Bose said, "The concept of the 'Jana Raj Bhavan' by the then Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, was prompted by the urge to make the establishment alive to the needs of the people, their aspirations, hopes, their problems and challenges."

Simultaneously, the move was to shed its aura of 'awe and fear' and be open to people from all walks of life.

The Raj Bhavan, now renamed as Lok Bhavan, serves as the governor's official residence and also houses his office.

"During the last three years, Raj Bhavan has initiated several constructive people-centric programmes. A key element of the Jana Raj Bhavan initiative was its proactive role in the service of people -- to be with them in their need. Whenever there was a situation of exigency -- be it violence, natural calamity, or even complaints of atrocities, in any corner of West Bengal, Jana Raj Bhavan reached out to people in need," he said.

"In tune with the transformational and inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ensured the participation of people across all segments of society in the spectacular march towards Viksit Bharat, the Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas across the country were uniformly decided to be renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas respectively, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 November, 2025," Bose added.